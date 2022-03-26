A Campaign Issue

Republican candidates for Senator Dr Mehmet Oz and Herschel Walker (Pennsylvania and Georgia, respectively) have been ordered by President Joe Biden (D) to resign from their positions on President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition “by the end of the day” or “face termination.

Both have refused.

Both, also, should wear their terminations as the badges of honor they will be, and they should use their terminations as campaign issues. Oz has the right of it:

Clearly, Joe Biden can’t be around anyone who doesn’t completely fall in line with his fear-mongering authoritarian one-size-fits-all COVID handling. I am proud of my service and will not resign.

It’s illustrative of Biden’s timidity and slowness to react to much of anything that he’s only now getting around to “ordering” the resignations. Did he truly think campaigning while serving was a problem, he would have made a request for their resignation the day after they announced their candidacies.

Biden did not.