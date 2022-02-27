Yes, He Can

Since Russia President Vladimir Putin—the man then-Presidential candidate Joe Biden (D) bragged was so afraid of him—invaded Ukraine, oil prices have gone up to levels not seen since the Obama years, even beyond the inflation levels Biden-Harris’ current war on our energy industry had already driven them: $105/barrel. Biden-Harris proclaimed last Thursday,

I know this is hard and that Americans are already hurting. I will do everything in my power to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump.

Jason Furman, one of ex-President Barack Obama’s (D) economic minions, claims—and he’s actually serious—

This is a world price and the president is largely powerless to do much[.]

Both men are being cynically disingenuous; Biden-Harris’ dissembling, though, given his position in our current government and on the world’s stage, is especially pernicious.

Our President actually could do quite a bit about oil prices for our nation and for our friends and allies; he could do quite a bit about energy prices generally, were he not in thrall to the “green” extreme Left.

He could, for instance, reopen the Keystone XL pipeline and work to get Canada to reopen oil flows from its end.

He could get out of the way of drilling leases on Federal land.

He could get out of the way of fracking for domestic oil and natural gas.

He could get out of the way of American exports of oil and liquid natural gas to Europe.

He could rescind the myriad anti-hydrocarbon regulations he enacted via Executive Order or that he had his several Cabinets enact through rules.

The list is really quite extensive.

Biden-Harris has moved to release oil from our strategic reserve, but that’s merely insulting in its puniness and in its use to distract from energy price inflation.

Instead, Biden-Harris is allowing energy prices, especially those for oil and natural gas, to rise rapidly, and that benefits no one more than it benefits Russia, which needs high oil prices to support its budget—especially during its assault on Ukraine.