Weaponized Impeachment

Senator Ted Cruz (R, TX) thinks there’s a chance a Republican-majority House of Representatives would, in 2023, impeach the President Joe Biden (D) half of the Biden-Harris Presidency. It’s hard to tell from his remarks whether Cruz advocates such a move, or whether he’s merely making a prediction, given the mood of many politicians.

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R, NY) has a different priority, but she doesn’t go far enough.

Anything is on the table when we are in the majority. But what I believe we should focus on is conducting oversight and making sure that we’re passing legislation to secure the border once and for all.

Impeaching Biden, however good that might feel in the moment, should not be part of the everything that’s on the table. It shouldn’t even be under consideration. Tit-for-tat impeachments aren’t the way forward for the Republican Party or for Conservatives—or for our nation. Republicans and Conservatives don’t need to act like Progressive-Democrats. We’re better than that.

Republicans and Conservatives—individually in their respective districts and in Progressive-Democrat neighboring districts, as well as at the party level—need to make the case for their policies, and not be solely against the others’ moves. They only should talk about Progressive-Democrat failures, of which our border is only one, and about Progressive-Democrat assaults on our republican democracy in terms of how Republican and Conservative policies will advance our nation and correct those failures.

The best “impeachment” of Biden-Harris would be to skunk him in the 2024 Electoral College.