Russia’s West Surrender Security Guarantees

Russia has laid out its latest demand for security guarantees.

No North Atlantic Treaty Organization expansion further eastward to include Ukraine

abandon all NATO military activities in all of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia, and Central Asia

no deployment of additional NATO troops and weapons outside the countries in which they were before any Eastern bloc nations joined the alliance in May 1997

each side should refrain from deploying intermediate and shorter-range missiles where they can hit the territory of the other side

not use territory of another state to carry out an armed attack against one another

Will Russia remove its theater nuclear weapons and its conventional weapons from Kaliningrad? Of course not.

Will Russia remove its military forces to east of the Urals? Of course not.

Will Russia withdraw from Crimea and eastern Ukraine? Of course not.

There’s nothing mutual about these guarantees; they’re more a Security of Russia Guarantee, while leaving Russia a free hand in moving west.

Russia’s demands should be a non-starter and not even discussed except for a one-word statement: “No.” In fact, these demands should be answered with an offer to Ukraine to join NATO.

But this is the Biden-Harris administration, and Germany has far too much influence in NATO.