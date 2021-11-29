Wuhan Virus Deaths and Wuhan Virus Politics

The Wuhan Virus mortality rate for those of us who are basically healthy is, and has been all along, once we started getting enough data to make such assessments, a pretty constant and small fraction of 1%—out of 1,000 cases, fewer than 5 of us are likely to die. Fewer yet, if we consider all infections, but the only hard data we have are reported cases, since many with infections either are asymptomatic, and so go unreported, or are sufficiently mild that the individual self-medicates, and so go unreported.

That’s the context against which the politically motivated hype only the total deaths from the virus—some hundreds of thousands. The emotion-laden focus on those deaths ignores the far vaster numbers who’ve gotten sick and recovered: just under 800 thousand vs 38.8 million recovered according to worldometer, as of 25 November. That 2% mortality rate, though, includes all deaths reported from the virus—including the old and those with comorbidities, for whom the mortality rates are far higher than for the general population.

All of which is a long-winded lead-in to this.

There were 220 thousand American deaths attributed to the Wuhan Virus during the fall Presidential campaign last year, and candidate Joe Biden said

Anyone who is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as President of the United States of America.

As of the same period this year, in the reign of President Joe Biden (D), 350 thousand Americans have died from the Wuhan Virus.

This comes despite the fact that for most of 2020, we had no vaccines and no proven palliatives against the virus until just about this time frame in 2020, and Biden has had those vaccines and an increasing number of effective—at least to some degree—palliatives, and our doctors and nurses have far more experience in dealing with the virus, for his entire reign.

Biden has declared himself unfit to be President. Biden again:

If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive[.]

Indeed.