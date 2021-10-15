Grudge-Holding

A Wisconsin child has been one of the unlucky few who caught the Wuhan Virus, seemingly from an unmasked classmate who had symptoms of…something. The boy caught the virus even though he was wearing a mask himself (which is indicative of the effectiveness of masks, but that’s for another post).

The school in question had had its mask mandate lifted ‘way last May by the district’s school board, and now the ill child’s parents are suing the school district over the matter.

The parents’ suit is being bankrolled by the Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC, which brewing company is owned by Kirk Bangstad.

Bangstad is running his grudge with this move. He’s already been vocal about

his frustrations about how former President Trump’s administration responded to the pandemic.

Payback’s a bitch, and Bangstad is trying to be one, too.