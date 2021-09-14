A Couple Perspectives

The contrast between them illustrates on the one hand the artificial nature of the hysteria that surrounds the risk of the Wuhan Virus, including its Delta variant, and on the other hand the very real risk to our children in the lawlessness in our (Progressive-Democrat-run) cities.

Over the course of 2021, more minors have been shot in Chicago than have died of [Wuhan Virus] in all of the United States, according to data from police and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 214 children 17 years old or younger have died of [Wuhan Virus] so far this year in the country. Comparatively, Chicago police told FOX 32 Chicago earlier this week that 261 children have been shot—41 of whom have died.

The endemic nature of the lack of law enforcement in Chicago (for example) is real and ignored. The endemic nature of the Wuhan Virus in children (and healthy adults, too) is artificial and hyped.