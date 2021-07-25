The Federal Debt Ceiling

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R, KY) has thrown down the gauntlet.

In an interview on Tuesday, McConnell stated “I can’t imagine a single Republican in this environment voting to raise the debt limit.”

He told Democrats to include the hike in the second infrastructure bill they plan to pass through reconciliation.

I hope McConnell isn’t being overly optimistic about his Senate caucus.

It’s doubtful that there is a single Progressive-Democrat in the Senate who would vote against raising the debt ceiling, but if there were, and if the Federal government were shut down as a result, that wouldn’t be all bad. There are many parts of the Federal government that wouldn’t be missed and those critical to national security—DoD and State—would continue to function.