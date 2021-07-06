The Wealth Gap Is…

…narrowing? How can that be? All those tax cuts and all those economic moves of the prior administration—which ended just 6 months ago—were playing to the favored rich. Weren’t they?

No.

A fading pandemic and heating US economy appear to be paying off for lower-wage workers.

New jobs at restaurants, hotels, stores, salons, and similar in-person roles accounted for about half of all payroll gains in June, according to the Labor Department. And workers in those industries are seeing larger raises than other employees.

They’re also seeing actual jobs, with those raises being from zero to paychecks.

Most of that, too, is in those roughly half the States who’ve lifted most or all Wuhan Virus-related restrictions and mostly or fully reopened their economies.

Go figure.