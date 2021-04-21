Progressive-Democrats’ Newspeak Dictionary

“Infrastructure” entry. Here’s a brief list of what the Left and their Progressive-Democratic Party claim is infrastructure and what they want to spend $1.25-$1.5 trillions of your tax dollars on.
- climate action
- climate justice
- affordable housing
- green housing
- police accountability
- Supreme Court expansion
- paid leave
- child care
- caregiving
Infrastructure is turtles, all the way down.
Que Bill the Cat.
Here’s the standard, Merriam-Webster online dictionary, definition:
1: the system of public works of a country, state, or region
2: the underlying foundation or basic framework (as of a system or organization)
And the standard, American Heritage online dictionary, definition:
1. An underlying base or foundation especially for an organization or system.
2. The basic facilities, services, and installations needed for the functioning of a community or society, such as transportation and communications systems, water and power lines, and public institutions including schools, post offices, and prisons.
I decline to surrender the dictionary to the extremists of the Left or to their Party.