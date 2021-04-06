Questions for Biden

Mollie Hemingway has quite a few over at The Federalist. Read them all.

I have a couple more:

Joe—can I call ya Joe?—you’ve said the new Georgia voting law is Jim Crow on steroids because, in part, it closes voting polls at 5pm. Quote the paragraph in the law that does that.

Joe, you’ve said the new Georgia voting law is too restrictive and suppressive of voters. Compare Georgia’s voting law with Delaware’s on:

number of days for early voting

no excuse absentee ballots (compare with New York’s voting law, too)

Joe, identify the party that invented Jim Crow laws.