Yet More Spending

This time on “child care” checks written by the IRS.

The [House Progressive-Democrats’] 22-page bill proposes that the Internal Revenue Service provide $3,600 to every child under the age 6 and $3,000 per child ages 6-17 to families earning less than $75,000 per year, or couples earning less than $150,000. The payments would be distributed monthly, over the course of a year, beginning this July.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D, MA) compounds the cynicism of this move:

The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating. We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table[.]

That’s plainly not true. The Wuhan Virus situation has done/is doing no such thing. Governments at a variety of levels of jurisdiction are driving, devastatingly, families deeper and deeper into poverty with those governments’ mandates to close down all businesses, churches, and other public gathering places, thereby depriving families of their jobs, without any regard to the uselessness of those lockdowns.

We don’t need any IRS checks. We need our economy reopened so our businesses can go back to making and selling, our citizens can go back to work, and our families can go back to making their way.

At least the bill is amazingly short and blatant, though.