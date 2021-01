Xavier Becerra (D), Joe Biden’s nominee for Health and Human Services, has long had a firm dislike for charitable organizations that don’t spend according to his requirements.

Case in point from then-Congressman from California Becerra on charitable foundations:

…someone needs to do something, especially when you’re using the taxpayers of America’s money to do your philanthropic work[.]

Notice that. Taxpayers’ money. Not working stiffs’ money. Not citizens’ money. Government’s money.