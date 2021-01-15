Canceling Objectivity

Now it’s being made completely manifest in the ivy-coated halls.

The Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School, citing Congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s (R, NY) “incorrect” claims about voter fraud in the November election, has removed her from its Senior Advisory Committee.

Harvard couldn’t, however, cancel rocks.

Douglas Elmendorf, the school’s dean, said he had first asked her to resign, but she declined.

Stefanik has bigger rocks than the Wonders of Harvard.

Harvard isn’t interested in actual advice, only in echo chamber validation of predetermined choices.

Separately, this is a lady that has places to be in a future Federal Executive Branch should she tire of Congress.