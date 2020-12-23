Is It Possible?

Joe Biden so frequently ducks serious question-and-answer periods, even with what passes for today’s press, that even those pressmen are growing mildly discontented. Nearing the end of the latest charade, they started asking other questions:

“Hey guys, there tons of folks looking to ask questions and since this is being done once a week, could we PLEASE go longer or at least hold more frequent briefings,” Sam Stein from The Daily Beast wrote in the chat.

“Any chance you can take a few more questions? There are a lot of folks here with questions,” Zeke Miller from The Associated Press added.

“Is there a point in saying we want to ask questions if you only call on the same small group every week?” said White House reporter Andrew Feinberg.

It would be useful for a couple of things to happen. One would be to have Biden call on reporters without first checking with his handlers and for him to spend a half-hour or an hour just taking and answering questions—far more than the five questions his handlers currently limit the press to.

The other thing would be to have Biden do the question and answer periods without his handlers present—especially without “I’m a Dr” Jill “Edith Wilson” Biden present.