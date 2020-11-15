Mutual Trust

…requires mutuality. Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden is preaching unity, bipartisanship, and trust. However, The Wall Street Journal, in its Tuesday edition, noted that

Biden will be under intense scrutiny from his left flank, which is already calling on him to shun incremental change in favor of an ambitious agenda and to populate his administration with progressives.

However.

Biden has shown himself since to be utterly untrustworthy.

His positions are unreliable; he’s flip-flopped on far too many principles, from the Hyde Amendment, to fracking bans, to the Green New Deal, and more.

forge deals in which each side wins something

He no longer adheres to that–it’s the Progressive-Democrat way or nothing all. That’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D, CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D, NY) position, and Biden has not once disputed with them over that. Not with a single syllable.

Operate in confidentiality

But only Progressive-Democrat confidentiality. Congressmen Adam Schiff (D, CA) and Jerry Nadler (D, NY), among many others, leak freely and selectively from confidential meetings. Here, too, Biden is carefully silent. He offers not a syllable of objection to such breaches, not a syllable of objection to leaks by others of confidential Presidential phone calls between President Donald Trump and other heads of state.

Attack ideas and not personalities

Biden has had nothing but ad hominem smears against Trump throughout his campaign, from his primary contests to his general election campaign.

His fellow Progressive-Democrats and his extra-Party supporters on the Left are busily compiling enemies lists of all worked for Trump or supported him—all 72 million of us, since they include voters. Biden actively supports these tools of hatred and political tyranny with his considered decision to not denounce the lists and his list makers.

It’s not possible to arrive at bipartisan proposals with so untrustworthy a negotiating “partner.”

There can be no trust of Biden since he has no trust of us.