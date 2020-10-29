The Progressive-Democrats are interested in it.

Shortly after Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the US Supreme Court on Monday, Democrats warned Republicans that they would regret their decision to hold a vote so closely to an election.

And

“My colleagues may regret this for a lot longer than they think,” [Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D, NY] added.

Senator Chris Murphy (D, CT):

Will Democrats go to new, extraordinary lengths to maximize their power given the extraordinary lengths Republicans have gone to maximize their power? …what do Republicans expect?

Revenge. Not the business of the people.

Think about that as you vote.