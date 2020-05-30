Censorship

Twitter has made itself an open, enthusiastic censor of political speech.

Twitter applied…fact-checking notices late Tuesday to two tweets from the president about the potential for fraud involving mail-in ballots. With a small label—”Get the facts about mail-in ballots”—and a link to more information, Twitter alerted its users that those claims were unsubstantiated.

The tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots,” a Twitter spokesman said.

Never mind that Twitter’s “fact” checking is done by the likes of CNN and The Washington Post.

Pay no attention to the man behind the Twitter curtain either, Twitter’s Head of Site Integrity, Yoel Roth, whose job entails “election security and misinformation,” is virulently anti-Republican and anti-Trump, and he’s quite crude about it:

Today on Meet The Press, we’re speaking with Joseph Goebbels about the first 100 days…—What I hear whenever Kellyanne [Conway] is on a news show.

And

I’m just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason.

And

Yes, that person in the pink hat is clearly a bigger threat to your brand of feminism than ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE.

And

How does a personality-free bag of farts like Mitch McConnell actually win elections?

From all of that, it’s clear: if @Jack thinks a tweet is…inaccurate…especially since he’s relying so heavily on CNN and WaPo and a person like Roth for his “checking,” than the tweet likely isn’t that far off.

Those tweeting who get one of those Get the facts labels should wear those labels like the badges of honor they are, and they should put those labels on their cars under their driver’s side window. Accumulate five, and they’re Twitter Aces.