Vote Harvester

Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden said proudly during a primary debate—back when Party held such things—that, if nominated, he would select a woman for his running mate.

There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president[.]

Notice that. Biden did not say he would pick a Vice President candidate who would happen to be a woman. He said he would pick a woman who happened to be qualified.

He has denied women their humanity—they’re only tools for harvesting votes.

Now we have the latest Progressive-Democrat anxious to be objectified, all in the name of personal political profit.

Susan Rice would be “humbled and honored” to be reduced to a vote harvesting tool, her humanity denied. After all, Biden has openly said–bragged–that he’d select his running mate on the basis of her sex, and not on her qualifications.

This is the #YouTooMaybe Party.

So much for #MeToo.