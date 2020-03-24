Holding Some Back

Forty-three million students are doing homework at home due to the current Wuhan virus situation.

Here’s the shocker about that:

Some public schools are calling online work “enrichment,” not part of the curriculum, because they can’t guarantee that all students will have access to it.

The work, which was part of the curriculum when school was in session, won’t be graded, won’t count. This is another example of the Left’s view of equality: hold back the successful because the less successful don’t, or can’t, keep up. Don’t take steps to help the less successful do better. No, that’s too hard.

Remember this view of equality next November.