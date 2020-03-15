Some Coronavirus Perspective

To put some perspective on national coronavirus infection levels, I’ve picked out some nations that have been in the news lately. Coronavirus cases are drawn from Johns Hopkins University as of 14 March, and the population data are from Wikipedia. The per capita normalization is from third grade arithmetic.
I’ve emphasized one nation of particular interest.
|Population
|Coronavirus Cases
|Per Capita Cases (per 10,000)
|Deaths
|Per Cent Deaths per Case
|People’s Republic of China
|1,427,647,786
|80,976
|0.56720
|3,189
|3.93820%
|Germany
|83,149,300
|3,758
|0.45196
|8
|0.21288%
|US
|328,239,523
|2,175
|0.06626
|47
|2.16092%
|Japan
|126,150,000
|725
|0.05747
|21
|2.89655%
|Republic of Korea
|51,709,098
|8,086
|1.56375
|72
|0.89043%
|Italy
|60,317,546
|17,660
|2.92784
|1,266
|7.16874%
|Republic of China
|23,780,452
|53
|0.02229
|1
|1.88679%
|Iran
|83,183,741
|12,729
|1.53023
|611
|4.80006%