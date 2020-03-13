What a Surprise

Russian sort-of outgoing President Vladimir Putin is maneuvering to stay in office just a tad longer.

As Russia prepares for a sweeping constitutional reform, President Vladimir Putin hinted at running for president once again while addressing lawmakers on Tuesday.

Commenting on the proposal to “remove limits for any person, any citizen, including the current president, and allow for taking part in the election in future” the 67-year-old strongman said such a move would be “possible in principle.”

The Putin proposal has, in fact, passed through his legislature; it now will go to a people’s referendum in April.

For some dictators, staying in office is their only protection. For others, it’s just about the personal power.