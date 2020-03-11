Some Progressive-Democrats really, strongly dislike Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden, and they said so in very explicit terms.

Senator Cory Booker (D, NJ):

Mr Vice President has said that since the 1970s, every crime bill, major and minor, has had his name on it. And, sir, those are your words, not mine, and this is one of those instances where the house was set on fire and you claimed responsibility for those laws. And you can’t just now come out with a plan to put out that fire.

Senator Kamala Harris (D, CA)

trained her attention on the former vice president—calling his comment about working with segregationists “very hurtful”—and went on to slam Biden for opposing school busing in the 1970s.

“There was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day,” she said. “And that little girl was me.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D, MN) on Biden’s brag of being the most Progressive of them all:

He has been running things for a long time as a senator and as vice president, I’m sure he’ll be able to point to some major accomplishments that are progressive. And then he’ll have to explain things that weren’t as progressive.

Ex-Mayor Pete Buttigieg:

I hear Vice President Biden say that this is no time to take a risk on someone new. But history has shown us that the biggest risk we could take with a very important election coming up is to look to the same Washington playbook and recycle the same arguments.

Now all of them—every single one—think Biden is the cat’s meow; they’ve endorsed him and his campaign for President. This is the believability of Progressive-Democrat words.