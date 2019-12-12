Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate and ex-Vice President Joe Biden says he had no idea his son’s position as a board member of Ukrainian energy company Burisma while he, the father, sat as Vice President of the United States presented a conflict of interest because no one told him so.

Nobody warned me about a potential conflict of interest. Nobody warned me about that[.]

…

They should have told me[.]

Yeah. And Charlie Malloy shoulda looked out for his baby brother. Joey Biden coulda been somebody, instead of a bum, which is….

Terry Malloy wasn’t very bright; he had that excuse. Joey doesn’t have that excuse; his excuse is all too typical of Progressive-Democrat politicians: it’s always someone else’s fault.

Larger than that is this: Joe Biden didn’t figure out for himself the existence of the conflict of interest. He was completely oblivious to the problem.

Is this the level of integrity or the sense of morality we want in the White House?