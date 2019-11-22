Great Britain’s Socialist Party

Nominally, it’s the Labour Party, but its MFWIC, Jeremy Corbyn is moving to make it overtly socialist. He’s jumped onto the Free Stuff, Higher Taxes, and Pay Raises for Government bandwagon with both feet. Sure, these things have been staples of Labour for generations, but Corbyn really intends to outdo his forebears. Corbyn intends to nationalize enormous sectors of the British economy:

fixed line network of telecoms provider BT [British Telecom] to provide free broadband

rail

water

mail delivery services.

Having taken over the economy, Corbyn then would raise taxes even higher than they are already, reorganize what would remain of private enterprises, and increase spending:

top 5% of earners would see higher taxes

workers would be placed on company boards

increased spending on health, education, and transport

A Labour victory will do no good for Great Britain, in or out of the EU’s gaol.