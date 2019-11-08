Ambassadorships

Unable to make a case against President Donald Trump for anything else that’s remotely impeachable, House Progressive-Democrats now are going to obsess over our erstwhile Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s removal from her post.
There are some questions that won’t be asked on this matter, though, whether by Congressman Adam Schiff’s (D, CA) Star Chamber inquisitors or by anyone in the NLMSM.
- Is an ambassadorship a lifetime sinecure?
- Who appoints (subject to Senate confirmation) our ambassadors?
- For whom does any ambassador work—what’s his chain of command?
And, given accurate answers to those questions,
- Why shouldn’t a President remove an ambassador who’s lost the President’s or the State Department Secretary’s confidence?
The thread at https://twitter.com/GregWest_HALOJM/status/1192628968333201408 has some interesting additional data re the ambassador in question. I can’t verify this – but it fits what I have seen from reliable other sources.