Ambassadorships

Unable to make a case against President Donald Trump for anything else that’s remotely impeachable, House Progressive-Democrats now are going to obsess over our erstwhile Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s removal from her post.

There are some questions that won’t be asked on this matter, though, whether by Congressman Adam Schiff’s (D, CA) Star Chamber inquisitors or by anyone in the NLMSM.

Is an ambassadorship a lifetime sinecure? Who appoints (subject to Senate confirmation) our ambassadors? For whom does any ambassador work—what’s his chain of command?

And, given accurate answers to those questions,