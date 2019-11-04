A Teachers Union Struck Chicago

The Chicago Teachers Union struck Chicago (closing out the children of the city from 11 days of education; although, that may have been a net benefit for the kids, given the lack of education the city’s public education institution provides), and it got everything it demanded.

A new joint class size council will be created to address overcrowding. The council will get weekly updated data and will have $35 million per year to address situations on a case-by-case basis

The contract will run for 5 years, giving the board time to implement some of the massive changes in staff

Pay raises: 3.0% for the 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 school years; 3.5% for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school year

Freezes health insurance premiums through 2022

A net zero increase in the amount of Board-authorized charter schools over the contract’s lifespan

The Joint Teacher Evaluation Committee—made of five union members and five Board members—will provide annual recommendations to the chief talent officer and CTU president on how to improve teacher evaluations. Student growth scores will make up 30% of an evaluation’s summative rating

Hundreds more union positions: librarians, social workers, and psychologists.

More money, more union jobs (more dues money), less cost, and especially less competition from those embarrassingly successful charter schools.

Rik Moran thinks Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot abjectly surrendered to the union. I think she’s in cahoots with it. The 11-day strike just provided a fresh layer of snow to cover that Chicago dirt.