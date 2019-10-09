An Elizabeth Warren Demand

Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D, MA) has begun issuing her orders to our private business executives. And she’s not even the Progressive-Democratic Party nominee for the office, much less the President [bold face emphasis added].

I write in regard to the Business Roundtable’s (BRT) new Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation issued on August 19, 2019. … I write for information about the tangible actions you intend to take to implement the principles, including whether, to make good on your commitment, you will implement the steps laid out in the Accountable Capitalism Act I plan to reintroduce in the coming weeks.

And

If you, and the other 181 corporate executives who signed the BRT’s new Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation, plan to live up to the promises you made, I expect that you will endorse and wholeheartedly support the reforms laid out in the Accountable Capitalism Act to meet the principles you endorse.

And so on.

A key part (among several key parts) of Warren’s Accountable Capitalism Act is her requirement that all businesses above a minimum size must get Federal—not State—charters to continue to operate.

Do what I tell you to do with the corporations you run in my Government’s name, if you know what’s good for you.

This is the core aspect of socialism: Government ownership of an economy’s means of production—the businesses operating in that economy—or Government direction of what nominally privately owned businesses will be permitted to do.

Warren’s letter to those executives can be read here.