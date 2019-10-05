Impeachment Moves

In J T Young’s Tuesday Wall Street Journal op-ed on the importance of the current impeachment effort to “the Left,” he correctly pointed out that

Impeachment is the left’s means of gaining control of the Democratic Party—which is liberal, but not as far left as many Republicans imagine.

After all, Young wrote,

Those who oppose impeachment would risk a primary challenge from the left. Those who support it would endanger themselves in the general election. Either way, the left wins by converting or purging moderates. Controlling both the nominee and the [Progressive-]Democratic caucuses in Congress would strengthen the Left’s hand considerably, whether or not it was good for the party as a whole. Rules, funding, personnel—all would bend to the Left’s liking.

He’s right, but that’s not the only reason for the Progressive-Democratic Party’s impeachment move: Party also is simply keeping the smear alive through the election season so as to preempt the 2020 elections. They want Republicans to quit trespassing in their White House.

One other thing: Party isn’t as “liberal” as many Republicans imagine? Yes, it is. It’s only necessary to look at Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi’s avowed pride in her progressive policies, and the fire in the belly of Party: Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Pressey, and Omar to see that much. These persons comprise the leadership of Party; all of them—every single one—are socialists; and they are the voice, as well as the fire, of Party.