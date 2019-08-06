Lies of Progressive-Democrats

Here are some of the more despicable examples as Progressive-Democrats—including those running for President—look to politicize an El Paso tragedy for their personal political gain.

Washington state Governor and Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Jay Inslee:

The first order of business to reduce white nationalism is to eliminate white nationalism in our White House. The sentiments of fear and division, and outright racism, that this president has emboldened out to be sickening to anyone.

What’s sickening is Inslee’s active condonement, along with his confrere in Oregon’s governor’s mansion, of Antifa’s active violence against conservatives, indeed against anyone to the right of their Leftist extremism. What’s sickening is Inslee’s manufacture of racist beefs where he knows none exist.

Small-town mayor and Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg:

The President of the United States is condoning white nationalism[.]

Made without a shred of evidence, even as Buttigieg gives eye-wash words to events in his own town—while enhancing “outrage” over a police shooting, playing up the fact of a white cop shooting a black man while ignoring the salient facts of a cop shooting a man and the facts surrounding the man’s behavior at the time.

Senator and Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar (D, MN):

I do think Trump’s rhetoric has fueled more hate in this country.

She ignores the fact that Trump’s rhetoric has only fueled the hatred of the Left and its Party as he has been unhesitant to call out, bluntly, the Progressive-Democratic Party politicians’ refusal (not failure) to perform, their knee-jerk obstructionism of anything not proposed by them. Klobuchar also carefully ignores the racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric of her fellow politicians in the House—fellows like Ilhan Omar (D, MN), from her own State, yet; Ayanna Pressley (D, MA); Rashida Tlaib (D, MI); Alexendria Ocasio-Cortez (D, NY)—who routinely spew their race- and Jew-hatred, even calling Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D, CA) racist for disagreeing with them.

Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Robert Francis O’Rourke:

He [President Donald Trump] is a racist, and he stokes racism in this country. We’ve had a rise in hate crimes every single one of the last three years.

If Trump stokes racism, he’s an utter failure at it.

All of these august personages, along with many more of their Party, have dishonestly manufactured a race crime out of Trump’s calling out their icon, Elijah Cummings’ (D, MD) failure to deal, to even try to deal, with the terrible, inhumane conditions in Inner City Baltimore. They’ve gone so far as to claim it’s racist to criticize Cummings, to claim that saying no humans would want to live in a rat-infested environment is racist. This kind of made-up charge, centered as it is on their manufactured racism is itself stinkingly racist.

All of these august personages, again along with many more of their Party, outright refused to decry Omar’s anti-Semitic remarks, passing instead a carefully saccharine resolution decrying rude talk and being mean.

This is the pernicious, dishonest—dare I say, evil—racism toward which we can look were this Party to retain majority in the House, gain it in the Senate, and place one of these racist candidates in the White House.

