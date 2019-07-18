Racially Charged Tweets

That’s how many describe some tweets that President Donald Trump sent out a few days ago, when he suggested that some Congresswomen “go back” to their troubled origins.

Except that that’s not all that he said. Here’s the middle tweet of the three (the other two are at the link):

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

Read that carefully. Trump has suggested that the Congresswomen go and help solve the problems—and then return and instruct us in how to solve ours.

Being willing to accept guidance from minority women, however bluntly he put it, is hardly racist.

Except in the fetid imaginations of Progressive-Democratic Congressmen and -women and the NLMSM that shills for them.

Oh, regarding that “go back where you came from” bit: where I grew up, in the Midwest, that phrase certainly did have a dog whistle meaning. But that was just one of the phrase’s meanings; it also had a much more innocuous, if stern, meaning. It simply suggested that if a transplant from New York, or California, or “the South,” or Texas, or… didn’t like it here, if they insisted on demanding changes to the way us locals did things so that we better matched where they’d just come from, they should go back to New York, or California, or “the South,” or Texas, or…. Lately, too, it was New York transplants in Florida and New Mexico who were especially obnoxious about the changes they demanded.

Such transplants were so advised without any thought of their color or ethnicity–or religion or gender.

It’s illustrative that Progressive-Democrats and their press shills have fixed on the one, to the exclusion of the other.