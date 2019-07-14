Ducking Problems

Now the Catholic Church says it’s willing to be held accountable for its history of child abuse—but only if it can control the accountability. The Church has offered cash payoffs to its victims, but the article’s subheadline says all there is about the Church’s cynical offer:

A potential flood of lawsuits has spurred the Catholic Church to offer mediation, only if accusers agree not to sue

That’s reason enough for mediation to be rejected and the lawsuits pushed forward apace. And for many, many more lawsuits to be brought.

The Church is still trying to duck its responsibility and culpability and now is trying to control the nature and extent of any sanction.