In Which Adam Schiff Demurs

Last Thursday, President Donald Trump authorized Attorney General William Barr to declassify any documents concerning surveillance of Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign. Trump also instructed the Intelligence agencies and “the heads of each department or agency that includes an element of the intelligence community” to cooperate with Barr in that declassification. This exposure of underlying data is something Republicans have been calling for since that surveillance itself was exposed.

Congressman Adam Schiff (D, CA) is up in arms over this move. The

chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, blasted the move as an attempt to “weaponize law enforcement and classified information.”

Because exposing inconvenient truths is weaponizing.

Of course, this is the same Adam Schiff who said over a year ago that he had lots of plain, clear evidence of criminal activity done by Trump. And refused to provide any of it.

So much for Progressive-Democrat calls for transparency.