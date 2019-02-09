One More Reason

…for Great Britain to go out from the European Union.

Donald Tusk, European Council President:

I’ve been wondering what that special place in hell looks like for those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan of how to carry it out safely.

To which Guy Verhofstadt, European Parliament representative for Brexit negotiations, added

I doubt Lucifer would welcome them, as after what they did to Britain, they would even manage to divide Hell.

Tusk also said

“our most important task is to prevent a No Deal scenario”, Mr Tusk stressed.

But he said that Brussels would make “no new offer” to the UK….

There seems to be no “sketch of a plan” because the Brits expected—naively, it turns out—that the EU would negotiate in good faith rather than demanding punitive conditions for the Brits’ impudence, and now the EU refuses to negotiate at all.

Tusk, and Verhofstadt, have given the Europeans’ game away.