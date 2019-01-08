In Which the NLMSM and Politicians

…of both parties jumped the gun in their blind panic to disparage an actual attempt to end a war. Recall the hooraw over President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw our forces from Syria and from a war with no coherent plan or victory conditions.

Now the facts of the withdrawal start to come out. National Security Adviser John Bolton made these points in Jerusalem while on a diplomatic trip:

the safety of Kurdish allies is being considered as part of its pending withdrawal plan

[t]imetables or the timing of the withdrawal occurs as a result of the fulfillment of the conditions and the establishment of the circumstances that we want to see. It’s not the establishment of an arbitrary point for the withdrawal

Trump has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that withdrawal is pending assurances that Turkey will protect Kurdish fighters who have long provided the US with solid support in the campaign against Islamic State militants

[a]ny use of chemical weapons will be met by very strong response, as we have done twice before

[t]he US could leave some troops at a key military outpost in southern Syria

Patience, Grasshoppers.