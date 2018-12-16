Not Enough Paperwork

It seems the San Francisco police don’t have enough paperwork to do, and they don’t coddle suspects enough. And their police chief, William Scott, has too much time on his hands.

Police officers in San Francisco may no longer demand that suspects—whether handcuffed or not—sit on the ground or sidewalk at a crime scene, the city’s police chief writes in a department memo.

The practice is viewed as “demeaning” to suspects, city police Chief William Scott has determined, according to the Bay Area’s FOX 2.

In very exigent circumstances, suspects can be sat down.

Here’s the cherry on top:

Whenever that happens…the chief wants to know about it.

“Officer shall document, in an incident report, anytime it is necessary to seat an individual on the ground,” the chief writes.

Hmm….