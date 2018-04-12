Union Threat

The American Federation of Teachers doesn’t like guns, gun owners, gun manufacturer, or those who support them. That’s fine; this is America.

The union’s President, Randi Weingarten, has taken a typically union follow-on step: threatening a union boycott of Wells Fargo if the bank doesn’t end its relationship with the National Rifle Association and with those manufacturers.

We’re issuing Wells Fargo an ultimatum. They can have a mortgage market that includes America’s teachers, or they can continue to do business with the NRA and gun manufacturers. They can’t do both.

The rest of us, including banks, have rights, too. Wells Fargo is resisting Weingarten’s ultimatum, which if widely acceded to will leave the very people she pretends to want to protect utterly defenseless. Wells should advise her and her union supporters to not let the door hit her in the fanny on the way out.

And the rest of us should push the harder for schools that aren’t unionized. Wells’ products, along with the NRA’s and manufacturers’, are quality products. The same can’t be said for the AFT’s products.