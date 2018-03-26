An Example

This is part of what’s wrong with today’s American higher education. The numbers appear in a Wall Street Journal article about the possibility of ex-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson becoming chancellor of the University of Texas system.

The system has an enrollment of more than 230,000 students, an $18 billion annual budget, and more than 100,000 employees.

That’s ridiculous. There’s no reason for having an employee for every two students. How much better would the students’ education be were some of those $18 billion redirected toward books and lab equipment and classroom facilities and away from excess payroll? How much more opportunity would there be were some of those $18 billion redirected toward lower tuition and housing fees and away from excess payroll?