Idiocy in the Nanny State

Starting in May, the Food and Drug Administration will require chains like Applebee’s and TGI Fridays to list calories next to all their menu items. That includes alcohol.

Because we need to know that stuff. Or so says Government. And of course, we’ll pay for that knowledge in higher prices for our drinks, because generating and posting that information—and defending against lawsuits over trivial errors in the postings—doesn’t come free.

Never mind that most of us don’t care. Nana Government knows better.

Never mind, either, that Government already provides those data for free, for all who actually do care. Here’re some data for beer. Nana clearly thinks we’re just too stupid or lazy to make use of those data. Or not smart enough to know we should care.