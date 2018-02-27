Recall that the House Permanent Subcommittee on Intelligence majority party, the Republicans, released a four-page memo, unclassified (the DoJ and the FBI didn’t want the thing released, but White House security personnel vetted it), that outlined the Republicans’ view of the handling by the FBI, DoJ, and the FISA court of the Steele Dossier and the FISA warrant obtained for spying by the American government on an American. Recall further the hoo-raw the Progressive-Democrats raised over the release and their demand to release their own.

The Progressive-Democrats’ memo, ten pages long, was approved for release by the House as soon as the Progressive-Democrats got around to producing it, and it was sent over to the White House for vetting and release. The memo was rejected and the minority party advised to run it by the FBI for vetting before the White House could consider it for release. That was done, the doc vetted—and heavily redacted—and the White House released the thing over the weekend.

The opening paragraph is as instructive as it is illustrative.

The HPSCI Majority’s move to release to the House of Representatives its allegations against the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) is a transparent effort to undermine those agencies, the Special Counsel, and Congress’ investigations. It also risks public exposure of sensitive sources and methods for no legitimate purpose.

This on a document originally marked TOP SECRET/NOFORN, yet expected to be released forthwith.

My irony meter is pegged. My hypocrisy warning horn is sounding.