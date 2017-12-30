A Thought on Student Loans

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is taking steps to redress the Obama administration travesty of a student loan program, but these can only be interim steps and by themselves are entirely insufficient.

Unfortunately, the student loan programs are entirely dysfunctional and want complete revamping. My high-level suggestions:

student loan discharge only via bankruptcy, no special treatment of these loans let schools and students write their own loan agreements, including interest rates and payback provisions, without Government interference hold those schools and students to those agreements if Government guarantees any student loans, do so IAW the following: