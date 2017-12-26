The Gentleman Doth Protest Too Much?

Senator Mark Warner (D, VA), Ranking Member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, says President Donald Trump better not fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, or else.

I believe it is up to every member of this institution, Republican or Democrat, to make a clear and unambiguous statement that any attempt by this president to remove Special Counsel Mueller from his position or to pardon key witnesses in any effort to shield them from accountability or shut down the investigation would be a gross abuse of power and a flagrant violation of executive branch responsibilities and authorities[.]

Which, of course, it would not be; none of that and not at all. It might be bad optics, it might be bad politics, but each of those worried about actions is entirely legitimate, as well as legal, and wholly within the purview of a President to do. Every single one of them. Warner knows this.

In recent days, the president said he is not considering removing Special Counsel Mueller. But the president’s track record on this front is a source of concern. I’m certain that most of my colleagues believed that he wouldn’t fire Jim Comey either[.]

Now he’s both pretending the two are related. Comey was fired, not only for his failure to perform, but for his deliberate misperformance. Recall Comey’s confession of his illegal leaking to a friend, explicitly for the purpose publication in the press for the explicit purpose of influencing—getting created—his friend Mueller’s independent investigation. Or is Warner suggested Comey’s and Mueller’s situation really are related?

And

The charges that some have made that somehow Democratic political bias have crept into this investigation or baseless, given the makeup of the leadership team.

…

In recent weeks, much has been made of some political opinions expressed by an FBI agent during the election last year. This line of argument conveniently ignores the fact that as soon as Mr Mueller learned about these comments he immediately removed that agent in question from the investigation.

Warner’s line of argument ignores the fact that Mueller knew all along of the agent’s comments: he was the one who vetted, or approved the vetting, of the agent, and Mueller was the one who hired him. Mueller didn’t remove the agent when he learned of the comments; he removed the agent when those comments became public via a FOIA request. Why is Warner so afraid of what this agent might testify to if held to account?

If anything this incident only adds to Mr Mueller’s credibility as a fair and independent investigator.

On the contrary, this incident only further damages Mueller’s credibility.

Warner has done a mighty lot of protesting in support of a cynically erected straw man. Of what is Warner so afraid in his Progressive-Democratic Party that Congressional investigations, proceeding without regard for Mueller’s performance, might discover? Of what is he so afraid regarding his own behavior that might be discovered? Why is he so desperate to distract from those investigations?