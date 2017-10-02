A Packer Shows an Alternative

At the start of Thursday night’s NFL game, the Bears and Packers players stood for the national anthem with linked arms. I’m frankly a squish about civilians and hands on hearts during the national anthem; that’s a practice that’s become so ubiquitous, long before the NFL’s current assault on our flag and our national anthem, that the failure to put one’s hand on one’s heart during the anthem has become—almost—OK. The players all stood, no one kneeled, and that’s good progress.

However, this image presents Randall Cobb, Wide Receiver, standing on Aaron Rodgers’ (No 12) right, showing the way: linked arms and still with his hand on his heart.

The beauty of Cobb’s move is emphasized by the player on his right: linked arms with a Black Power clenched fist—a deprecation of our flag and anthem that only enhances Cobb’s gesture.