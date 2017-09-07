Another Bit of Foolishness

And another incentive for businesses to relocate.

San Francisco is looking to tax robots because they are taking rote jobs that humans do. They’re not the first to consider such a thing, but it’s still foolish. Never mind, especially with minimum wage laws pricing the unskilled and/or poorly educated out of work, that robots do the jobs more cheaply. Robots are more reliable, too, as Security guard Eric Leon noted about a security robot:

He doesn’t complain. He’s quiet. No lunch break. He’s starting exactly at 10.

The robot also doesn’t take sick leave or parental leave or any of the other labor froo-froo that San Francisco has mandated, regardless of what an employer and employee might work out between themselves without Know Betters’ dubious help.

If a business is going to be prevented from lowering its cost of doing business, it has little incentive to stay put. And human consumers, facing artificially elevated prices, aren’t helped a whit.