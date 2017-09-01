The UN’s Irrelevancy

Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein, the United Nations’ top human rights official, said US President Donald Trump’s relentless attacks on news outlets like the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN, ABC, CBS and others could be seen as incitement to violence against journalists.

And he said that with a straight face, too. Never mind that Trump has never threatened a journalist with violence; although, journalists have questioned his sanity and called for his elimination.

Deutsche Welle‘s own piece carrying the UN statement contributes to the distortion. Their own link demonstrates the lie of DW‘s contention.

Here’s the tweet Trump actually sent.

I understand that American English is not the primary language of the translator of either DW piece, but surely he understands the nature of noun modifiers—after all, the German language uses them, too. FAKE NEWS clearly fills that role and thereby limits the noun media to that subset that are purveyors of fake news.

Maybe DW is becoming irrelevant along with the UN.