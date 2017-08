ESPN has withdrawn one of its sportscasters from calling a University of Virginia football game for the sole reason that he bears the evil name of Robert Lee. Not Robert E Lee, the Civil War evil general’s name, just Robert Lee. That’s too close to evil for the PC gang.

Instead Lee (if I might be permitted to use that name) was reassigned to “a different game” where he’ll be more out of sight.

ESPN notes that assignments are switched all the time.

Including for racist reasons.