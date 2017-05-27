Department of YGTBSM

Amtrak has decided to refurbish New York City’s Penn Station, which will involve unavoidable disruption through the summer. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) doesn’t think Amtrak is up to the task, so he’s bringing New York to the rescue.

The state will step up and do it. We don’t own Penn Station but we will step up and we’ll take over construction and we’ll do it with a private construction company or let the Port Authority do it.

So generous. Here’s how the Democrat will execute his generosity.

As long as New York City steps up to the plate with funding, I will step up to the plate with leadership and management responsibility,

Let’s you and him get to work. Bring your wallet and safety boots; I’ll bring my clipboard.