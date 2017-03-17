The Trump Tax Leak

Host Rachel Maddow said the two-page summary of Trump’s federal return for that year was first obtained by journalist David Cay Johnston, who gave MSNBC a first look at the documents.
It is unclear who leaked them. Johnston, with the website DCReport.org, said only that he found the documents “in the mail.”
If you believe that the leaked return just sort of showed up like that, maybe you’ll believe that I have some beachfront property north of Santa Fe to sell you.
The question, though, is how did they get these tax files from the IRS? How did the IRS come to leak them—which leak is a felony? How did Johnston and Maddow obtain these files—which looks a lot like receiving stolen goods, if the stuff wasn’t, strictly speaking, leaked?
On the lesser matter, it turns out that Presidential Candidate Donald Trump wasn’t the one blowing smoke over his taxes—it was the mendacious NLMSM. Trump, from those 2005 tax data, paid nearly 25% of his income in income taxes. Which is considerably more than the Left’s other billionaire hero, Warren Buffet, who paid less income tax than his secretary and who wants billionaires to pay more (but he still refuses to make donations to the Treasury…).
However, don’t expect the mendacity of the Left and its Progressives to lessen on matters related to President Donald Trump.
Apparently, the tax return was stamped “Client Copy” – which would seem to indicate the source may be in the accounting firm/office which prepared and/or had his files.
What “showed up” in Johnston’s Inbox was a photostat/scanned-in version of the tax return: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/03/15/did-trump-have-his-own-tax-return-leaked-that-was-the-big-question-after-maddow/?utm_term=.7303f3facd27
It’s just not that hard to take a paper copy, stamp it, then scan it and email it (which also loses a lot of the forensic data related to the stamping). With the established mendacity of the IRS, that’s not an unbelievable path. With the established mendacity of the NLMSM, it’s not beyond the pale that Johnston did the deed himself with a “leaked” hard copy photostat of the return.
Of course, it’s possible that Trump or a Trump staffer did the leak, but we’ll never know that from the NLMSM.
Eric Hines