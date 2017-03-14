Students at an Iowa high school have apologized to a neighboring school for wearing red, white and blue to a recent basketball game. The Valley High School students’ USA-themed attire was seen as offensive because some of the rival school’s players were from refugee families.

Because we shouldn’t celebrate the nation that gives these refugees succor.

No. The administration members of West Des Moines’ Valley High are behaving in a despicably offensive manner, and they should apologize to our great nation at large, and then they should be terminated for cause. Calling national colors racist is itself stinkingly racist.

Full stop.