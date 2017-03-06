One’s a Liar

..but the other is not?

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is being accused of having lied to the Senate during his confirmation hearing about whether he’d had any campaign-related conversations with Russian government officials during the campaign. Sessions said no, nothing related to the campaign, and then it came out that he had had a couple of conversations with the Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in Sessions’ capacity as Senator from Alabama. Must be a lie. Never mind that he answered truthfully.

Then we get Senator Claire McCaskill (D, MO) tweeting out

Then other McCaskill tweets surfaced.

But she didn’t lie in her denial of ever—not ever—meeting with a Russian ambassador. It was a Twitter character limit misunderstanding. Sure.

Oh, wait—one’s a Progressive-Democrat, the other is a Republican.